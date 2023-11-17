Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 9.95 Pc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Weekly inflation goes up by 9.95 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 9.95 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on November 16, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 309.09 points as compared to 281.12 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 41.90 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 6.63 percent and went up to 308.35 points from last week’s 289.19 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 10.34 percent, 12.80 percent, 10.50 percent and 8.07 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased and 13 (25.49 percent) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included electricity charges (16.

06 percent), tomatoes (11.16 percent), sugar (4.24 percent), diesel (2.15 percent), onions (1.49 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.39 percent), petrol (0.73 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.65 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.42 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.28 percent) and gur (0.27 percent).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included gas (480.00 percent), tea packet (8.88 percent), pulse masoor (5.28 percent), chicken (3.99 percent), garlic (3.09 percent), salt powdered (2.93 percent), wheat flour (2.64 percent), tea prepared (2.07 percent), LPG (2.03 percent), potatoes (2.00 percent), and shirting (1.10 percent)

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the items that witnessed decrease in prices included tomatoes (14.02 percent), mustard oil (3.95 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.05 percent) and pulse gram (0.49 percent).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on YoY basis included gas charges for q1 (1108.59 percent), cigarettes (94.46 percent), wheat flour (86.41 percent), chilies powdered (81.74 percent), rice basmati broken (76.70 percent), garlic (63.56 percent), rice irri-6/9 (61.91 percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent), tea packet (54.57 percent), gents sandal (53.37 percent), gur (51.01 percent), sugar (49.96 percent) and salt powder (46.37 percent)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price November Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

29 minutes ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

3 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

17 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

17 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

17 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business