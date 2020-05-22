UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Increases 0.66%

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:13 PM

Weekly inflation increases 0.66%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 21, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.66 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 21, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.66 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 128.15 points against 127.31 points registered in the previous week, the data release by SBP revealed.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732, also witnessed 0.57 percent decrease and went up from 133.30 points in last week to 134.06 points during the week under review.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs.17,733-22,888; Rs.22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.65 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.65 respectively.

During the week, prices of 5 items decreased, 17 items decreased while that of 29 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included onions, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse, masoor pulse and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken, tomatoes, wheat, bananas, garlic, potatoes, moong pulse, mustard oil, curd, cigarettes, mash pulse, mutton, eggs, cooking oil, sugar, milk, rice (Basmati).

. Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (Irri-6/9), bread, beef, milk (powdered), vegetable ghee, vegetable ghee, salt, chilies, tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, firewoodk, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call, and toiled soap.

According to PBS analysis, the increase in inflation was mainly due to a rise in prices of food items i.e. chicken (10.47%), tomatoes (9.60%), wheat flour (2.35%), bananas (2.34%), garlic (1.69%) and potatoes (1.21%) with joint impact of 0.55 into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.66%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price May All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: Eid al-Fitr Sunday in UAE

1 hour ago

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.