Weekly inflation increases 0.66%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 21, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.66 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 128.15 points against 127.31 points registered in the previous week, the data release by SBP revealed.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732, also witnessed 0.57 percent decrease and went up from 133.30 points in last week to 134.06 points during the week under review.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs.17,733-22,888; Rs.22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.65 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.65 respectively.

During the week, prices of 5 items decreased, 17 items decreased while that of 29 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included onions, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse, masoor pulse and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken, tomatoes, wheat, bananas, garlic, potatoes, moong pulse, mustard oil, curd, cigarettes, mash pulse, mutton, eggs, cooking oil, sugar, milk, rice (Basmati).

. Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (Irri-6/9), bread, beef, milk (powdered), vegetable ghee, vegetable ghee, salt, chilies, tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, firewoodk, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call, and toiled soap.

According to PBS analysis, the increase in inflation was mainly due to a rise in prices of food items i.e. chicken (10.47%), tomatoes (9.60%), wheat flour (2.35%), bananas (2.34%), garlic (1.69%) and potatoes (1.21%) with joint impact of 0.55 into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.66%).