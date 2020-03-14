UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Increases 0.71 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Weekly inflation increases 0.71 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 13, for the combined consumption group increased by 0.71 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.66 points against 128.74 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI 100 was collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 also witnessed 0.75 percent increase as it went up from 132.60 points in last week to 133.60 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 12.40 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 0.71 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,733 to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517, 29,518 to 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month grew by 0.

78 percent, 0.74 percent, 0.78 percent and 0.66 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 09 item registered decrease, while that of 14 items prices increased with the remaining 28 items' prices remained unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded increase in their prices during the week under review included chicken farm (live), potatoes, eggs hen (farm), onion, long cloth, curd, wheat flour, shirting, mutton, milk fresh, beef, sugar, pulse gram and pulse moong.

During the week under review, the prices of following commodities witnessed declining trend in their respective prices tomatoes, LPG, garlic, pulse masoor, mustard oil, gur, pulse mash, bananas and fire wood.

During last week the prices of following commodities remained unchanged, rice basmati, rice irri-6, bread, powder milk, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), ghee pouch, salt powder, chillies powder, tea, cooked beef,cooked daal, cooked beef, tea prepared (cup), cigarettes, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gent sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, hi-speed diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

