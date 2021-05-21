UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Increases 0.82 Pc

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:43 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 20, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.82 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 20, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.82 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 150.23 points against 149.01 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.23 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.66 percent increase and went up from 159.

78 points in last week to 160.83 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.62 percent, 0.84 percent and 1.03 percent and 0.90 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 25 items increased while that of 19 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, electricity charges, moong pulse, LPG Cylinder, rice (Irri 6/9), masoor pulse and potatoes.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, petrol, diesel and telephone call.

