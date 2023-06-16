UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Increases By 0.20 Pc

June 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.20 per cent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on June 15, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 255.17 points as compared to 254.67 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 34.96 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732, increased by 0.11 per cent and went up to 261.66 points from last week's 261.36 points whereas it also increased by 0.11 per cent for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.28 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 12 (23.

53%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included Onions (7.56%), Bananas (5.00%), Eggs (4.86%), LPG (4.14%), Pulse Moong (2.04%), Pulse Gram (1.46%), Vegetable Ghee 1 kg (1.36%), Chicken (1.12%), Mustard Oil (0.75%), cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.44%), Pulse Masoor (0.42%) and Vegetable Ghee 2.5 kg (0.36%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included Sugar (4.24%), Gur (2.42%), Wheat Flour (1.79%), Curd (1.59%), Pulse Mash (1.25%), Garlic (1.15%), Milk Fresh (1.08%) and non-food item, Washing Soap (1.61%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included Tomatoes (29.71%), Onions (17.94%), Diesel (3.89%) and Pulse Masoor (0.91%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices Cigarettes (124.38%), Tea Lipton (114.93%), Wheat Flour (110.08%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Rice Basmati Broken (79.11%), Rice Irri-6/9 (78.11%), Potatoes (67.44%), Bananas (67.33%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Pulse Moong (53.41%), Bread (52.36%), Pulse Mash (52.32%) and Salt Powdered (49.65%).

