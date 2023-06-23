Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Increases By 0.33pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.33 per cent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on June 22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 256.00 points as compared to 255.17 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 34.05 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732, increased by 0.52 per cent and went up to 263.03 points from last week's 261.66 points whereas it also increased by 0.53 per cent for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.48 per cent, 0.42 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.

22%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included bananas (5.56%), LPG (4.30%), onions (4.03%), tomatoes (1.63%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.51%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.68%) and cooking oil 5 litre (0.62%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included wheat flour (4.95%), potatoes (2.60%), sugar (2.49%), salt powdered (1.31%), pulse mash (1.14%) and non-food item, match box (1.12%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (25.31%), tomatoes (23.90%), pulse masoor (4.52%) and diesel (3.89%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (116.00%), cigarettes (115.24%), tea packet (113.55%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), rice basmati broken (76.65%), rice irri-6/9 (76.24%), potatoes (68.24%), bananas (59.11%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), chicken (57.48%), salt powdered (51.61%), bread (49.74%) and pulse mash (47.76%).

