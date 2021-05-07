UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Increases By 0.50 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:36 PM

Weekly inflation increases by 0.50 Percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 06, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.50 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 06, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.50 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 149.01 points against 148.27 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.05 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.37 percent increase and went up from 159.19 points in last week to 159.78 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

48 percent, 0.51 percent and 0.56 percent and 0.48 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included eggs, LPG Cylinder, onions, potatoes, gram pulse, masoor pulse and garlic.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, wheat flour, mustard oil, beef, gur, sugar, mutton, bread, curd, toilet soap, tomatoes, moong pulse, shirting, milk (fresh), mash pulse, milk (powdered) and vegetable ghee (tin)The commodities that observed no change in prices during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chilies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call charges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price May Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.