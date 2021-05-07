Weekly inflation increases by 0.50 Percent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 06, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.50 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 149.01 points against 148.27 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.05 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.37 percent increase and went up from 159.19 points in last week to 159.78 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

48 percent, 0.51 percent and 0.56 percent and 0.48 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included eggs, LPG Cylinder, onions, potatoes, gram pulse, masoor pulse and garlic.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, wheat flour, mustard oil, beef, gur, sugar, mutton, bread, curd, toilet soap, tomatoes, moong pulse, shirting, milk (fresh), mash pulse, milk (powdered) and vegetable ghee (tin)The commodities that observed no change in prices during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chilies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call charges.