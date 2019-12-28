UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Increases By 0.65 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:16 PM

Weekly inflation increases by 0.65 percent

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 26, for the combined consumption group increased by 0.65 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 26, for the combined consumption group increased by 0.65 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 130.87oints against 130.02 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was collected with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.25 percent increase and went up from 133.67 points in last week to 134.01 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.51 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 17.89 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to 29,517, Rs 29,518 to 44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also increased by 0.

34 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.55 percent and 0.81 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 05 item registered decrease, while that of 21 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, garlic and mustard oil.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included LPG, chicken, bananas, pulse moong, washing soap, eggs hen (farm), gur, pulse gram, sugar, pulse masoor, pulse mash, energy saver, georgette, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), wheat flour bag, bread plain, rice basmati, cooking oil, fire wood and riceirri-6.Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included beef with bone, mutton, milk fresh, powdermilk, salt powder, curd, chillies powder, tea, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea prepared cup, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, match box, petrol, hi-speed diesel, telephone calls and toilet soap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price Cuban Peso December Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Russia to Finalize Development of Laser System for ..

1 minute ago

Work on astro-turf project starts from first week ..

1 minute ago

UK honours for ex-top prosecutor and politician sp ..

1 minute ago

Preliminary Tests of Derivatsiya-PVO, Koalitsiya-S ..

1 minute ago

Kashana case: Former Punjab minister Ajmal Cheema ..

4 minutes ago

Chill and chill in the government, opposition keep ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.