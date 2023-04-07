Weekly inflation increases by 0.92 percent

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.92 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on April 06, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 252.06 points as compared to 249.75 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 44.49 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.92 percent increase and went up to 258.88 points from last week's 256.53 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22-888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 01 percent, 01 percent, 1.03 percent, and 0.84 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 27 (52.

94%) items increased, 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included Chicken (15.87%), Sugar (13.48%), Potatoes (5.11%), Bananas (4.95%), Wheat Flour (3.10%), Gur (2.12%), Eggs (1.26%), Milk Fresh (1.24%) and non-food item, Long Cloth (1.95%).

The items that recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included Tomatoes (14.96%), Onions (12.66%), LPG (3.73%), Pulse Gram (1.20%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.71%), Garlic (0.16%) and Mustard Oil (0.03%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included Cigarettes (165.88%), Wheat Flour (131.72%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Diesel (102.84%), Eggs (98.34%), Tea Lipton (97.63%), Rice Basmati Broken (84.92%), Bananas (82.23%), petrol (81.17%), Rice Irri-6/9 (80.61%), Pulse Moong (68.14%), Potatoes (65.95%), Pulse Mash (56.70%) and Onions (55.75%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices on a YOY included f Tomatoes (50.39%) and Chillies Powdered (6.48%).