Weekly inflation recedes 0.21pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 13, for the combined consumption group, decreased by 0.38 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 130.85 points against 131.35 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.47 percent decrease and went down from 134.70 points in last week to 134.07 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.38 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 14.76 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733-22,888, from Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also declined by 0.

45 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.40 percent and 0.35 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 13 item registered decrease, while that of 22 items prices increased with the remaining 16 items' prices unchanged.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included tomatoes, potatoes, chicken, eggs, LPG Cylinder, masoor pulse, gram pulse, wheat flour, moong pulse, mash pulse, gur and firewood.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included bananas, vegetable ghee (tin), chillies, garlic, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (loose), mustard oil, long cloth, onions, georgette, shirting, bread, cooked beef, toilet soap, tea (prepared), cooed daal, milk (fresh), curd, beef, rice (Irri6/9), mutton and rice (basmati broken).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included milk (powdered), salt, tea (packet), cigarettes, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call.