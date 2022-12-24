UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Slides Down By 0.11 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Weekly inflation slides down by 0.11 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.11 percent for combined consumption group during the week ended on December 22, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group, was recorded at 217.39 points as compared to 217.64 points during the past week, according to PBS data. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.76 percent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.04 percent decrease and went down to 225.59 points from last week's 225.69 points.Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888 witnessed decrease of 0.01 percent whereas it slightly increased by 0.02 percent for consumption group from Rs 22,889-29,517 and witnessed no change for consumption group from Rs 29,518-44,175 and declined by 0.21 percent for consumption group above Rs 44,175.During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22 percent) items increased, 14 (27.

45 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable.The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included tomatoes (23.85 percent), potatoes (10.53 percent), eggs (1.54 percent), sugar (1.04 percent), bananas (0.80 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.53 percent), onions (0.39 percent), garlic (0.35 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.22 percent), petrol (4.45 percent), diesel (3.20 percent) and LPG (0.23 percent).The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken (9.86 percent), pulse masoor (2.00 percent), tea lipton (1.72 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.15 percent) and wheat flour (1.12 percent).On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (37.98 percent), tomatoes (13.67 percent), electricity for Q1 (11.81 percent) and gur (2.32 percent).The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on YOY basis included onions (482.30 percent), chicken (67.42 percent), tea lipton (65.41 percent), diesel (65.05 percent), petrol (52.19 percent), salt powdered (51.99 percent), bananas (47.95 percent), pulse moong (47.13 percent), eggs (47.07 percent), pulse gram (45.24 percent) and mustard oil (40.97 percent).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price December All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of ..

Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of of JIT

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan P ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan Presidential Council on Indepen ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in re ..

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in response to difficult winter con ..

22 minutes ago
 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.