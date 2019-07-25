Weekly inflation up 0.48 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 18, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.48 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 264.40 against 263.13 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 242.74 points in last week to 243.85 points, showing growth of 0.46 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.62 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 12.88 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000; 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 per month increased by 0.46 percent, 0.

47 percent, 0.50 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 9 item registered decrease, while that of 28 items increased with the remaining 16 items' prices unchanged.

The item that witnessed decrease in their prices during the week under review included potatoes, bananas, red chilly, LPG Cylinder, mash pulse, rice (Irri-6), moong pulse, wheat and wheat flour.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chicken, eggs, onions, sugar, lawn, garlic, cooking oil (tin), rice (Basmati broken), vegetable ghee (tin), masoor pulse, vegetable ghee, bread, shirting, gur, mustard oil, georgette, bath soap, milk (powdered), Long cloth, electric bulb, milk (fresh), cooked daal tea (prepared), curd, cooked beef, gram pulse and beef.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included mutton, salt (powdered), tea (packet), cigarettes, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, firewood, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.