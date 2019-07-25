UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Up 0.48 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

Weekly inflation up 0.48 percent

The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 18, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.48 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 18, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.48 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 264.40 against 263.13 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 242.74 points in last week to 243.85 points, showing growth of 0.46 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.62 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 12.88 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000; 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 per month increased by 0.46 percent, 0.

47 percent, 0.50 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 9 item registered decrease, while that of 28 items increased with the remaining 16 items' prices unchanged.

The item that witnessed decrease in their prices during the week under review included potatoes, bananas, red chilly, LPG Cylinder, mash pulse, rice (Irri-6), moong pulse, wheat and wheat flour.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chicken, eggs, onions, sugar, lawn, garlic, cooking oil (tin), rice (Basmati broken), vegetable ghee (tin), masoor pulse, vegetable ghee, bread, shirting, gur, mustard oil, georgette, bath soap, milk (powdered), Long cloth, electric bulb, milk (fresh), cooked daal tea (prepared), curd, cooked beef, gram pulse and beef.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included mutton, salt (powdered), tea (packet), cigarettes, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, firewood, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Bath Price July All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

NCM, EAD explore strengthening synergies

21 minutes ago

Japan provides JPY 322 mln scholarship grant

23 seconds ago

Business community terms Imran Khan US maiden visi ..

25 seconds ago

Tourism Facilitation Section established in Pakist ..

26 seconds ago

Sack-packed body of a girl found

28 seconds ago

Belarusian diplomat shot, injured in Turkey after ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.