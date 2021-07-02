UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Up 0.53 Pc

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Weekly inflation up 0.53 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 1, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.53 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 149.93 points against 149.14 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.31 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.67 percent increase and went up from 160.25 points in last week to 161.32 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.

62 percent, 0.56 percent, 0.51 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 09 items decreased, 17 items increased while that of 25 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included moong pulse, chicken, bananas, mash pulse, wheat flour, masoor pulse, gram pulse and firewood.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, garlic, LPG Cylinder, petrol, diesel, vegetable ghee (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), eggs, mustard oil, potatoes, gur, cooked beef, mutton, milk (powdered), beef and lawn.

The commodities that witnessed no change in prices included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri-6/9), bread, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil (loose, salt, chilies, tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, telephone call and toilet soap.

