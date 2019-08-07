UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Up 0.81 Percent

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Weekly inflation up 0.81 percent

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 1st, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.81 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 267.02 points against 264.88 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 244.42 points in last week to 245.50 points, showing growth of 0.44 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.32 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 12.94 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000; 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 per month increased by 0.

43 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.95 percent and 1.08 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 item registered decrease, while that of 32 items increased with the remaining 14 items' prices unchanged.

The item that witnessed decrease in their prices during the week under review included banans, chicken, rice (Basmati broken), mash pulse, wheat, wheat flour and moong pulse.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included garlic, petrol, diesel, match box, onions, lawn (printed), shirting, potatoes, kerosene oil, eggs, long cloth, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, sugar, gur, electric bulb, vegetable ghee, milk (fresh), gram pulse, cigarettes, masoor pulse, LPG Cylinder, red chilly, georgette, mustard oil, tea (prepared), cooked beef mutton, beef, tomatoes, curd and Rice (Irri-6).

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included bread, milk (powdered), salt, tea (packet), cooked daal, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, washing soap, telep;hone local call and bath soap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Bath Price August Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Want a lesser bill? Switch to the EcoStar G-Smart ..

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 August 2019

60 minutes ago

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

10 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

10 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.