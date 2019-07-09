UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Up 0.83pc

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 4, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.83 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 259.63 points against 257.50 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 236.95 points in last week to 239.14 points, showing growth of 0.92 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 12.83 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 10.54 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month increased by 0.90 percent, 0.

89 percent, 0.84 percent , and 0.74 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 1 item registered decrease, while that of 38 items increased with the remaining 14 items' prices unchanged.

The only item that registered decrease in their prices during the week under review was bananas.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included LPG Cylinder, chicken, onions, tomatoes, milk (powdered), gur, potatoes, vegetable ghee (loose), eggs, bread, sugar, bath soap, tea (prepared), cigarettes, rice (Basmati broken), long cloth, garlic, cooked daal, moong pulse, gram pulse, curd, mash pulse, rice (irri-6), cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin) milk (fresh), masoor pulse, wheat flour, lawn, cooked beef, mustard oil, beef, wheat, mutton, electric bulb, red chilly and kerosene oil.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included salt (powdered), tea (packet), georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

