Weekly Inflation Up 1.35 Pc

Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 11, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 1.35 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 263.13 points against 259.63 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 239.14 points in last week to 242.74 points, showing growth of 1.51 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.01 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 12.45 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000 and 18,001-35,000 increased by 2.83 percent, 2.97 percent and 0.72 percent respectively while for the income group above Rs 35000 per month, it witnessed decrease of 0.

14 per cent.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 item registered decrease, while that of 31 items increased with the remaining 15 items' prices unchanged.

The item that witnessed decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken, bananas, LPG Cylinder, tomatoes, onions, gur and eggs.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included gas charges, potatoes, garlic, cooked beef, milk (powdered), washing soap, georgette, shirting, long cloth, rice (Irri-6), rice (Basmati broken), mash pulse, electric bulb, firewood, cooked daal, vegetable ghee, bath soap, masoor pulse, mustard oil, cooking oil (tin), moong pulse, beef, wheat, lawn, milk (fresh), wheat four, sugar, curd, vegetable ghee and mutton.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included bread, salt, red chilly, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

