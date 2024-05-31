Weekly Inflation Up By 0.11 Pc
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.11 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 30, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 308.52 points as compared to 308.19 points during the past week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 21.40 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.09 per cent and went up to 298.82 points from the last week’s 298.56 points.
The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, increased by 0.12 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.15 and 0.08 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included eggs (6.14 percent), chilies powder (5.
73 percent), lpg (5.40 percent), garlic (4.02 percent), rice irri (2.93 percent), wheat flour (1.89 percent), rice basmati broken (1.49 percent), pulse moong and firewood (0.51 percent) each and mustard oil (0.20 percent).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (11.25 percent), onions (3.62 percent), pulse mash (2.00 percent), bananas (1.78 percent), potatoes (1.23 percent), curd (1.17 percent), pulse gram (1.04 percent), milk fresh (0.56 percent), cigarettes (0.52 percent), energy saver (0.41 percent) and georgette (0.09 percent).
on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included bananas (34.58 percent), wheat flour (29.26 percent), chicken (25.40 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (17.72 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (15.12 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (14.47 percent), LPG (11.79 percent), mustard oil (11.27 percent) and eggs (11.01 percent).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for Q1 (570.00 percent), onions (81.78 percent), chilies powder (59.98 percent), tomatoes (52.54 percent), garlic (47.83 percent), salt powder (31.30 percent), shirting (30.39 percent), gents sandal (25.01 percent), pulse mash (23.93 percent), beef (22.55 percent), energy saver (20.38 percent) and sugar (19.89 percent)
