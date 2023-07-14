Weekly inflation up by 0.33 pc

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.33 per cent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on July 13, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 258.63 points as compared to 257.79 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.96 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.51 per cent and went up to 267.24 points from last week's 265.88 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.50 per cent, 0.46 per cent, 0.41 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.17%) items increased, 11 (21.

58%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included bananas (12.18%), tomatoes (6.35%), onions (5.32%), LPG (2.17%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.85%), pulse moong (0.70%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.51%), pulse gram (0.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.36%), pulse masoor (0.18%) and chicken (0.13%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included sugar (5.22%), wheat flour (4.23%), gur (3.68%), salt powdered (2.17%) and eggs (1.34%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (28.17%), electricity for q1 (14.58%), pulse masoor (7.54%), diesel (5.82%), LPG (1.23%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.16%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (129.84%), cigarettes (111.74%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), tea packet (101.56%), rice basmati broken (76.74%), rice irri-6/9 (73.88%), potatoes (61.67%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), sugar (57.91%), chicken (56.06%), salt powdered (53.49%), gur (48.30%) and bread (46.86%).