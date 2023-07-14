Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.33 Pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Weekly inflation up by 0.33 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.33 per cent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on July 13, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 258.63 points as compared to 257.79 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.96 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.51 per cent and went up to 267.24 points from last week's 265.88 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.50 per cent, 0.46 per cent, 0.41 per cent and 0.21 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.17%) items increased, 11 (21.

58%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included bananas (12.18%), tomatoes (6.35%), onions (5.32%), LPG (2.17%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.85%), pulse moong (0.70%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.51%), pulse gram (0.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.36%), pulse masoor (0.18%) and chicken (0.13%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included sugar (5.22%), wheat flour (4.23%), gur (3.68%), salt powdered (2.17%) and eggs (1.34%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (28.17%), electricity for q1 (14.58%), pulse masoor (7.54%), diesel (5.82%), LPG (1.23%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.16%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (129.84%), cigarettes (111.74%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), tea packet (101.56%), rice basmati broken (76.74%), rice irri-6/9 (73.88%), potatoes (61.67%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), sugar (57.91%), chicken (56.06%), salt powdered (53.49%), gur (48.30%) and bread (46.86%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Electricity Oil Price July Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

9 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

17 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

24 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

1 hour ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

2 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business