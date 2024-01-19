Weekly Inflation Up By 0.34 Pc
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.34 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on January 18, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.00 points as compared to 317.92 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 44.64 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, increased by 0.61 percent and went up to 314.12 points from last week’s 312.23 points.
The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, increased by 0.54 percent, 0.46 percent, 0.40 and 0.23 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.
14%) items increased, 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included potatoes (3.85%), petrol (2.99%), sugar (0.90%), tea packet (0.20%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.14%), cooking oil 5 litres (0.08%), wheat flour (0.07%) and gur (0.04%).
The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (8.69%), tomatoes (7.51%), energy sever (2.72%), chicken (2.26%), garlic (2.18%), bananas (2.14%), eggs (1.89%), matchbox (1.67%), pulse mash (1.59%) and pulse moong (1.46%)
On a year-on-year basis, the items that witnessed a decrease in prices included mustard oil (6.86%), bananas (2.39%), onions (2.00%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.17%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for Q1 (1108.59%), tomatoes (183.16%), cigarettes (93.22%), chillies powder (81.74%), wheat flour (65.03%), garlic (60.45%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), sugar (57.26%), gents sandal (53.37%), rice irri-6/9 (49.95%), gur (49.45%) and eggs (47.54%)
Recent Stories
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
More Stories From Business
-
Food group exports grew by 49.84% in first half of FY2023-2427 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 20247 hours ago
-
Pakistan achieves record-breaking exports target in 2nd,quarter of FY, 202419 hours ago
-
Finance Minister stresses to lower revenue-expenditure gap19 hours ago
-
Effective reforms essential for promotion of business, investment: Dr Amer21 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 364 points23 hours ago
-
NADRA Chairman asks business community to cooperate in tax broadening24 hours ago
-
Govt releases Rs3,097.50 mln for agriculture sector uplift projects1 day ago
-
Gold traded at Rs.213,700 locally, rates decline by $13 at Int’l market1 day ago