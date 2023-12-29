Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.37pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Weekly inflation up by 0.37pc

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.37 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on December 28, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.37 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on December 28, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 311.14 points as compared to 310.00 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 43.25 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.40 percent and went up to 306.04 points from last week’s 304.83 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 it increased by 0.41 percent, 0.38 percent, 0.39 and 0.35 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41 percent) items increased, 09 (17.

65 percent) items decreased and 27 (52.94 percent) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included potatoes (8.66 percent), tomatoes (1.01 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.61 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (0.44 percent), eggs (0.40 percent), mustard oil (0.24 percent), gurr (0.19 percent) and garlic (0.15 percent).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included onions (15.21%), chicken (4.76%), pulse moong (2.90%), pulse gram (2.89%), sugar (1.35%), bananas (1.05%), pulse masoor (0.78%) and pulse mash (0.54%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (12.57%), mustard oil (5.16%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.14%) and bananas (0.20%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on YOY basis included gas charges for Q1 (1108.59%), cigarettes (93.22%), chilies powder (81.74%), wheat flour bag (73.81%), garlic (70.67%), tomatoes (65.26%), rice irri-6/9 (58.49%), rice basmati broken (58.47%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%) and sugar (54.25%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price December Gas All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Australia defeat Pakistan in MCG Test to take unas ..

Australia defeat Pakistan in MCG Test to take unassailable 2-0 lead

7 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at private steel mill Karachi

Fire breaks out at private steel mill Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Health describes one year accomplishment ..

Secretary Health describes one year accomplishments of Health Dept

7 minutes ago
 Muzammil Sultan elected unopposed Chairman FDPT

Muzammil Sultan elected unopposed Chairman FDPT

8 minutes ago
 Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter- ..

Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter-ministerial committee on AJK

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal visits Bhutto Family martyrs' mausoleum

Bilawal visits Bhutto Family martyrs' mausoleum

8 minutes ago
Motorcyclist crushed to death

Motorcyclist crushed to death

24 minutes ago
 PEF, VU sign MoU to extend cooperation

PEF, VU sign MoU to extend cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Mahmood Booti dump site to be transformed into Urb ..

Mahmood Booti dump site to be transformed into Urban Forest, Solar Park

24 minutes ago
 China names navy ex-chief as new defence minister

China names navy ex-chief as new defence minister

24 minutes ago
 CM launches SPPRA’s e-procurement system

CM launches SPPRA’s e-procurement system

22 minutes ago
 NIM delegation to visit FCCI on Jan 12

NIM delegation to visit FCCI on Jan 12

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business