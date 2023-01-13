UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.44 Percent

January 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.44 percent for combined consumption group during the week ended on January 12, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 220.53 points as compared to 219.56 points during the past week, according to PBS data.As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 31.75 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.66 percent increase and went up to 229.48 points from last week's 227.98 points.Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.59 percent, 0.54 percent, 0.45 percent and 0.37 percent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 07 (13.

73%) items decreased and 21 (41.17%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included tomatoes (12.30%), potatoes (7.75%), chicken (4.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.29%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.11%),vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.11%) and sugar (0.08%). The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included wheat flour (6.75%), bread (4.85%), garlic (4.51%), eggs (4.17%), pulse moong (4.11%), rice basmati broken (3.33%), rice irri-6/9 (2.63%), onions (2.44%), pulse gram (2.39%), pulse mash (1.69%), pulse masoor (1.65%), mustard oil (1.56%), non-food items, LPG (5.24%) and washing soap (1.89%).On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (22.98%), electricity for Q1 (13.96%) and gur (0.70%).

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on yoy basis included onions (437.21%), chicken (80.51%), tea packet (65.41%), eggs (61.63%), diesel (60.63%), wheat flour (56.11%), pulse moong (52.97%), rice basmati broken (51.05%), salt powdered (49.50%), petrol (48.21%), rice irri-6/9 (46.78%) and pulse gram (45.80%),

