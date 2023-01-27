UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.45 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Weekly inflation up by 0.45 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.45 percent for combined consumption group during the week ended on January 26, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 221.54 points as compared to 220.54 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 32.57 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a 0.41 percent increase and went up to 229.83 points from last week's 228.90 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 0.38 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.41 percent and 0.54 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.

02%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included potatoes (4.47%), chicken (1.63%), gur (0.90%), sugar (0.85%), powdered milk (0.26%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.08%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included onions (5.51%), rice irri-6/9 (4.51%), tomatoes (4.18%), bananas (3.57%), rice basmati broken (3.56%), garlic (3.47%), wheat flour (1.81%), pulse gram (1.74%), pulse moong (1.38%) and non-food item, LPG (5.29%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (15.32%), electricity for Q1 (12.31%) and gur (0.89%).

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on a YoY basis included onions (532.23%), chicken (102.09%), eggs (69.48%), tea lipton (63.92%), rice basmati broken (61.23%), diesel (57.34%), pulse moong (57.16%), rice irri-6/9 (57.05%), bananas (53.95%), salt powdered (49.50%), wheat flour (48.71%), bread (46.53%) and petrol (45.21%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Price January All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clea ..

Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clearing goods for non-resident in ..

7 minutes ago
 ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant s ..

ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant seats of PTI

31 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

2 hours ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

3 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

4 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.