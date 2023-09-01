Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.54 Percent

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.54 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on August 31st, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 277.21 points as compared to 275.71 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 24.39 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.68 percent and went up to 283.10 points from last week's 281.19 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.65 percent, 0.60 percent, 0.57 and 0.49 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22%) items increased, 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 23 (45.

10%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included tomatoes (3.36%), bananas (2.49%), onions (2.01%), chicken (1.23%), garlic (0.58%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.31%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.19%) and mustard oil (0.04%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included , sugar (7.17%), gur (2.11%), pulse masoor (1.50%) and pulse mash (1.39%), non-food items, gents sandal (15.01%), lpg (3.92%), lawn printed (2.36%), long cloth (2.22%) and match box (1.07%).

the commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a year-on-year (yoy) basis, included onions (57.06%), tomatoes (48.77%), electricity for q1 (21.96%) and pulse masoor (9.04%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices wheat flour (126.26%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), cigarettes (101.29%), sugar (94.06%), tea lipton (93.94%), rice basmati broken (89.04%), chilies powder (86.05%), rice irri-6/9 (81.82%), gur (67.02%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gent sandal (53.37%), salt powdered (49.09%), bread (45.42%) and powdered milk (43.44%).

