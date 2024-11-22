Weekly Inflation Up By 0.67%
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), went up by 0.67 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on November 21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 324.11 points as compared to 321.94 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 4.92 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed increase of 0.91 per cent and went up to 318.40 points from last week’s 315.52 points.
The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, increased by 0.85 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.70 percent and 0.61 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (2.
97%), pulse gram (1.70%), LPG (0.80%), pulse masoor (0.62%), rice basmati broken (0.40%), sugar (0.27%), wheat flour (0.25%), pulse mash (0.23%) and rice irri-6/9 (0.22%).
The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included ladies sandal (55.62%), tomatoes (20.72%), potatoes (3.81%), garlic (3.42%), eggs (3.16%), vegetable ghee 1kg (2.30%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (1.73%), mustard oil (1.28%), onions (0.98%) and shirting (0.04%).
On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (35.49%), chilies powder (20.00%), diesel (13.92%), petrol (11.64%), tea packet (11.07%), rice basmati broken (8.25%), pulse masoor (7.21%), bread (5.99%), electricity charges for q1 (5.07%), sugar (3.67%) and cooking oil 5 litre (2.98%)
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included, ladies sandal (75.09%), pulse gram (70.95%), pulse moong (38.53%), powdered milk (25.74%), beef (23.79%), onions (21.05%), tomatoes (19.69%), garlic (16.08%), gas charges for Q1 ( 15.52%), shirting (15.27%), mutton (14.80%) and georgette (13.07%).
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola1 hour ago
-
Hazlewood takes four as India dismissed for 150 in first Test2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews quarterly trade figures, future trade strategy2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 20246 hours ago
-
Pakistan unveils, National Intellectual Property Strategy17 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport19 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport19 hours ago
-
Govt of Japan, UNDP Join hand for empowering youth in KP19 hours ago
-
Cultivation of soybean to help slash import bill by Rs.1bn20 hours ago