Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.69pc

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.69 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on August 10, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.69 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on August 10, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 273.43 points as compared to 271.56 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 30.82 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.76 percent and went up to 279.66 points from last week's 277.55 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.68 percent, 0.75 percent, 0.77 and 0.57 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.87 percent) items increased, 05 (9.80 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.

59 percent), lpg (0.79 percent), cooking oil (0.78 percent), mustard oil (0.48 percent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.10 percent).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included chillies powder (3.72 percent), powdered milk (3.65 percent), pulse mash (3.13 percent), garlic (2.39 percent), sugar (2.30 percent), chicken (2.27 percent), salt (1.84 percent), eggs (1.74 percent) and electricity for Q1 (1.75 percent).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (28.77 percent), electricity for q1 (16.63 percent), pulse masoor (16.04 percent) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.93 percent).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (131.81 percent), cigarettes (109.57 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), tea lipton (95.19 percent), rice basmati broken (84.09 percent), chilies powder (72.94 percent), rice irri-6/9 (72.74 percent), sugar (67.90 percent), chicken (65.87), gur (58.93 percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent), potatoes (57.02 percent) and tomatoes (53.66 percent).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Electricity Oil Price August Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi's diary unveils her role in PTI's poli ..

Bushra Bibi's diary unveils her role in PTI's politics

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi funct ..

Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi functions

9 minutes ago
 China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

9 minutes ago
 IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 ..

IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 soldiers

12 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more mo ..

Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more monsoon rains

12 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day wi ..

Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

12 minutes ago
Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Sa ..

Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Saddar, adjoining areas

12 minutes ago
 China's State Council stresses efforts in flood re ..

China's State Council stresses efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

15 minutes ago
 Youth held for doing a wheelie

Youth held for doing a wheelie

19 minutes ago
 EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign ..

EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign on Concordia

19 minutes ago
 Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's c ..

Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's coup crisis

19 minutes ago
 7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business