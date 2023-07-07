Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.70 Pc

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Weekly inflation up by 0.70 pc

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.70 per cent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on July 06, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 257.79 points as compared to 256.00 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.55 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732, increased by 1.08 per cent and went up to 265.88 points from last week's 263.03 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 1.02 per cent, 0.91 per cent, 0.83 per cent and 0.51 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 17 (33.

33%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included bananas (7.51%), chicken (2.80%), eggs (1.17%), LPG (0.96%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.74%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.72%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.71%), pulse masoor (0.47%), pulse moong (0.31%) and pulse gram (0.24%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included tomatoes (42.25%), onions (8.70%), potatoes (4.79%), wheat flour (4.05%), gur (4.01%), sugar (3.48%), shirting (3.02%) and diesel (2.95%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (23.94%), electricity for Q1 (14.58%), tomatoes (13.26%), pulse masoor (7.17%), diesel (5.82%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.81%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (121.69%), cigarettes (112.94%), gas charges for Q1 (108.38%), tea lipton (102.86%), rice basmati broken (77.40%), rice irri-6/9 (74.61%), potatoes (69.06%), chicken (63.22%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), salt powdered (51.61%), sugar (50.08%), bananas (48.96%) and bread (46.86%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Electricity Oil Price July Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

5 minutes ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

12 minutes ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

3 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

3 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

3 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

15 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

15 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

15 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business