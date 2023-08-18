Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Up By 0.78 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Weekly inflation up by 0.78 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.78 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on August 17, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 275.57 points as compared to 273.43 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 27.57 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.36 percent and went up to 280.67 points from last week's 279.66 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.43 percent, 0.51 percent, 0.64 and 0.98 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75%) items increased, 07 (13.72%) items decreased and 12 (23.

53%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) tomatoes (13.60%), cooking oil 5 litre (1.65%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.85%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.43%), firewood (0.42%), mustard oil (0.23%) and wheat flour (0.19%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included chillies powder (7.58%), rice irri-6/9 (7.48%), garlic (5.06%), sugar (4.02%), gur (3.23%), rice basmati broken (3.06%), chicken (2.83%), bananas (2.72%), diesel (7.29%) and petrol (6.40%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (28.85%), electricity for Q1 (21.96%), pulse masoor (14.85%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.20%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (131.29%), gas charges for Q1 (108.38%), cigarettes (106.89%), tea packet (95.19%), rice basmati broken (88.76%), chilies powder (86.05%), rice irri6/9 (84.16%), sugar (74.71%), gur (63.00%), chicken (58.56%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), potatoes (56.30%) and salt powdered (49.09%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Electricity Oil Price August Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

34 minutes ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

4 hours ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

4 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

4 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

4 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business