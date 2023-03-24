UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Up By 1.80 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Weekly inflation up by 1.80 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.80 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on March 22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 250.66 points as compared to 246.22 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 45.65 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 2.90 percent increase and went up to 257.62 points from last week's 250.37 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22-888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent, 2.52 percent, 2.21 percent, and 1.21 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 13 (25.

49%) items remained stable.

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included tomatoes (71.77%), tea packet (7.34%), potatoes (11.47%), bananas (11.07%), wheat flour (42.32%), pulse mash (1.57%), tea prepared (1.32%), gur (1.03%), georgette (2.11%), lawn (1.77%) and long cloth (1.58%).

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included chicken (8.14%), chillies powdered (2.31%), LPG (1.31%), mustard oil & garlic (1.19%) each, pulse gram and onions (1.06%) each, vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.830%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.21%), pulse moong (0.17%), pulse masoor (0.15%) and eggs (0.03%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed an increase in prices included onions (228.28%), cigarettes (165.88%), wheat flour (120.66%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), diesel (102.84%), tea lipton (94.60%), bananas (89.84%), rice irri 6/9 (81.51%), rice basmati broken (81.22%), petrol (81.17%), eggs (79.56%), pulse moong (68.64%), potatoes (57.21%) and pulse mash (56.46%).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a YoY basis included chillies powdered (6.56%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Oil Price March Gas All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

26 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

29 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

29 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

1 hour ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.