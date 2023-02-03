UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Up By 2.82 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Weekly inflation up by 2.82 percent

The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 2.82 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on February 02, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 2.82 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on February 02, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 227.79 points as compared to 221.54 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 34.49 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a 1.71 percent increase and went up to 233.76 points from last week's 229.83 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 1.99 percent, 2.17 percent, 2.47 percent and 3.30 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75%) items increased, 01 (1.96%) items decreased and 18 (35.

29%) items remained stable The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included potatoes the price of which declined by 0.37%, according to the data.

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included garlic (17.07%), pulse gram (7.10%), bananas (4.75%), chicken (4.37%), pulse mash (3.93%), pulse masoor (3.91%), mustard oil (3.47%), eggs (3.42%), pulse moong (2.33%), sugar (2.32%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.13%) and rice basmati broken (2.12%), non-food items, lpg (17.61%), petrol (16.22%) and diesel (15.30%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices tomatoes (61.98%), chillies powdered (15.32%), electricity for Q1 (12.31%) and gur (0.27%).

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on a yoy basis included, onions (556.36%), chicken (90.88%), eggs (81.69%), diesel (81.41%), petrol (68.77%), tea lipton (63.92%), rice basmati broken (63.44%), rice irri-6/9 (62.36%), pulse moong (61.11%), bananas (57.38%), pulse gram (53.18%), bread (48.80%), wheat flour (48.35%), salt powdered (48.14%), pulse mash (46.17%), lpg (43.76%), mustard oil (42.09%) and washing soap (41.96%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price February All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Mulla

28 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow Foreign Secretary

28 minutes ago
 Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social ..

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

31 minutes ago
 'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials hav ..

'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials have increased to alarming levels ..

2 minutes ago
 US Adds 517,000 Jobs In Jan, Almost 3 Times Above ..

US Adds 517,000 Jobs In Jan, Almost 3 Times Above Forecast, Toughening Fed Infla ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.