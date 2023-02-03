Weekly inflation up by 2.82 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 2.82 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on February 02, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 227.79 points as compared to 221.54 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 34.49 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a 1.71 percent increase and went up to 233.76 points from last week's 229.83 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed an increase of 1.99 percent, 2.17 percent, 2.47 percent and 3.30 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75%) items increased, 01 (1.96%) items decreased and 18 (35.

29%) items remained stable The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included potatoes the price of which declined by 0.37%, according to the data.

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included garlic (17.07%), pulse gram (7.10%), bananas (4.75%), chicken (4.37%), pulse mash (3.93%), pulse masoor (3.91%), mustard oil (3.47%), eggs (3.42%), pulse moong (2.33%), sugar (2.32%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.13%) and rice basmati broken (2.12%), non-food items, lpg (17.61%), petrol (16.22%) and diesel (15.30%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices tomatoes (61.98%), chillies powdered (15.32%), electricity for Q1 (12.31%) and gur (0.27%).

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on a yoy basis included, onions (556.36%), chicken (90.88%), eggs (81.69%), diesel (81.41%), petrol (68.77%), tea lipton (63.92%), rice basmati broken (63.44%), rice irri-6/9 (62.36%), pulse moong (61.11%), bananas (57.38%), pulse gram (53.18%), bread (48.80%), wheat flour (48.35%), salt powdered (48.14%), pulse mash (46.17%), lpg (43.76%), mustard oil (42.09%) and washing soap (41.96%).