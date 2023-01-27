UrduPoint.com

Weekly Storage Of Natural Gas In U.S. Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 2,729 billion cubic feet in the week ending Jan. 20, a net decrease of 91 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday.

The total working gas storage increased by 4.1 percent from this time last year, and was up 4.

9 percent from the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the United States usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when the heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.

