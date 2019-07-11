UrduPoint.com
WEF Assures Its Support For Implementation Of Pakistan's Development Agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The World Economic Forum (WEF) assured its support for the implementation of Pakistan's development agenda and provides required technical support.

The Word Economic Forum (WEF) President, Borge Brende called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood to discuss areas of mutual interest relating to trade and investments in Pakistan, said in press release issued by Ministry of Finance here on Thursday.

The adviser to PM, Razak Dawood emphasized that Pakistan has taken a strategic decision to increase share of renewable in the country's energy mix which offers massive investment opportunities to investors.

The current government was focusing on providing affordable energy especially for industry.

Further, he apprised that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) provide incentives to investors by allowing duty free import of machinery besides tax holidays for ten years and urged the companies to make investment in these zones to get better returns on their investments.Moreover, Pakistan has launched a program named Regulatory Guillotine to ease the business regulations.

The programme will focus on mapping of the existing business regulations, assessing their need, weeding out the unnecessary and digitalization of the required regulation notifications.

He also added that Pakistan has taken various effective steps to improve trade by establishing better trade facilitation regime through the introduction of single window facility for the traders.

The WEF Head discussed the changing global trade and economic landscape and opportunities for Pakistan.

He urged the Pakistan to take advantage of global renewable energy trends and attract investment in renewable.

He further elaborated that generation of renewable energy is more cost effective and environment friendly which provides new window of opportunity for the investment in Pakistan.

The WEF President appreciated the policy direction of the current government especially for expansion of industrial base.

With the assistance of International Partners Pakistan is focusing on the development of human capital by investing inskills development of youth especially through vocational trainings and skill development programmes.

