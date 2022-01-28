UrduPoint.com

WEF's Country Partner Endorses Pakistan's Socio-economic Policies As Long-term, Futuristic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 09:31 PM

WEF's country partner endorses Pakistan's socio-economic policies as long-term, futuristic

The country partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) endorsing the government's socio-economic policies Friday said that Pakistan had shown global leadership by initiating programs for poverty alleviation, universal health delivery services, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The country partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) endorsing the government's socio-economic policies Friday said that Pakistan had shown global leadership by initiating programs for poverty alleviation, universal health delivery services, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption.

According to the executive opinion data shared by the WEF with the country partner institute, Mishal Pakistan, showed that Pakistan's value scored on more than 148 indicators.

The survey is an invaluable and unique source of high quality perceptions data providing globally comparable proxies for critical aspects of socio-economic development.

As per data, Pakistan has shown tremendous progress and achievements made by the government to have more future oriented policies and approaches.

The government's short term and long-term vision has shown improvements as it is 4.42 this year from 3.88 last year.

The personal dynamism of the top leadership in the country has also been instrumental in changing the perception of Pakistan, the report said.

Pakistan has also shown global leadership in putting more emphasis on human dignity and social capital values through its Ehsaas Program.

Pakistan has discovered the only solution of COVID-19 was a smart lockdown, which allowed for economic activity with standard operating procedure. Pakistan is amongst the pioneers of this approach.

The world widely acknowledged Pakistan's anti-COVID efforts through smart lockdown strategy, mainly focusing on balanced between lives and livelihood.

The government's vision to provide universal health services through the health cards for addressing people's issues related to health and environment friendly initiatives in order to have a clean and green Pakistan are unprecedented in the history of the region. Pakistan's anti-corruption organization, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the present management, has taken various steps in curbing corruption which has started yielding results.

According to the report, NAB during 2021, processed 30405 complaints, authorized 1681 complaint verifications, 1326 inquiries, 496 investigations and recovered Rs 323 billion directly and indirectly in 2020 which was a remarkable achievement as compared to previous years of NAB.

Due to NAB's effective communication strategy, people are now more aware about the ill effects of corruption and corrupt practices.

The Pakistan Competitiveness Report will be published and launched by Mishal Pakistan in 2022 which will be the flagship Report for Pakistan to showcase its economic progress through leadership, social resilience, and business dynamism.

The Competitiveness Reports are designed to help policy-makers, business leaders and other stakeholders shape their economic strategies in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It will also serve as a call to action to engage in the visionary and bold leadership required to build a new economic agenda for growing sustainable and inclusive economies that provide opportunity for all.

Being WEF's Country Partner Institute, Mishal is responsible for generating Primary data on more than 200 indicators measuring Pakistan's competitiveness. its foremost domain of activity is behavior change and strategic communication with a spotlight on public policy, perception, and reputation management.

"Mishal (World Economic Forum) has endorsed economic progress in Pakistan," Finance Minister Shaukat Train said on Twitter.

"Pakistan competitiveness report done by country partner of World Economic Forum says Pakistan has shown global leadership by initiating programs for poverty alleviation, universal health care, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption," Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Twitter.

Spokesperson to the Finance Minister Muzamil Aslam also tweeted that Mishal (World Economic Forum) called Imran Khan's policies "long-term, futuristic and progressive."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption World Asad Umar National Accountability Bureau Business Twitter Progress 2020 All From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

US stocks dip following mixed earnings

US stocks dip following mixed earnings

28 seconds ago
 Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani pays glowing tribute to Rab ..

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani pays glowing tribute to Rabbani Khar

30 seconds ago
 Cyberattackers hit French justice ministry

Cyberattackers hit French justice ministry

31 seconds ago
 NATO Not 'Forcing' Countries to Join Alliance, But ..

NATO Not 'Forcing' Countries to Join Alliance, But Leaves Doors Open - Secretary ..

33 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Does Not Want New Armed Conf ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Does Not Want New Armed Conflict in Europe

35 seconds ago
 AJK PM urges int'l community to break silence, pro ..

AJK PM urges int'l community to break silence, protect Kashmiris from Indian sta ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>