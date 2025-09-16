Wego Expands Travel Services In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Wego, a travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its expansion in Pakistan as part of its continued growth strategy across key emerging markets.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, with Pakistan’s travel sector witnessing steady growth and a rising demand for both domestic and international trips, Wego is entering the market at a pivotal time. The company aims to provide travelers with greater convenience, localized payment options, and access to the best deals on flights, hotels, and more — all tailored to the needs of Pakistani users.
As part of this expansion, Wego is introducing seamless booking in local Currency (PKR), eliminating exchange rate fluctuations and hidden charges. Leveraging its local IATA accreditation, Wego has also partnered with leading Pakistani airlines including AirBlue, AirSial, Fly Jinnah, PIA, and Serene Air. Combined with thousands of global carriers and hotel partners, these collaborations ensure travelers have unmatched access to a wide spectrum of choices, from low-cost options to premium services.
To enhance the booking experience further, Wego’s intuitive platform offers transparent fares, timings, and amenities, helping users make smarter and faster decisions.
Commenting on the expansion, Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego, said Pakistan represents a rapidly expanding travel market, fueled by a youthful and energetic population with a strong appetite for both domestic and international journeys.
Ross Veitch, CEO & Co-founder of Wego said the Wego has operated an R&D center in Lahore for several years, and beyond being a valuable source of developer talent, Pakistan is also becoming an increasingly important market for us.
Over the past year, national and international airlines have resumed suspended routes, added new destinations, and increased overall capacity, strengthening Pakistan’s connectivity with Europe, the Middle East, and domestic tourism hubs. Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot each recorded five new or resumed international connections, while Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, and Skardu also welcomed fresh routes.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan evaluates PSDP 2024-25 performance, reviews authorization/expenditures for current FY's 1st qu ..6 minutes ago
-
Wego expands travel services in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
InDrive displays children’s art on cars56 minutes ago
-
PBS, UNFPA collaborate on "Advanced Survey Sampling, AI-Powered Geospatial Innovations"1 hour ago
-
Innovation and value addition key to export growth: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
FDA assigned new goals for modern urban development2 hours ago
-
SCCI organises food safety awareness seminar2 hours ago
-
Over 22,536 metric tons of cotton yarn exported in first month of FY 2025-262 hours ago
-
Initial flood damage estimates to be finalized within 10 days: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Gold rates hit highest-ever Rs391,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Commerce minister Pledges historic trade momentum at "Pak–Iran Business Forum 2025"6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago