Wego Expands Travel Services In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Wego expands travel services in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Wego, a travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its expansion in Pakistan as part of its continued growth strategy across key emerging markets.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, with Pakistan’s travel sector witnessing steady growth and a rising demand for both domestic and international trips, Wego is entering the market at a pivotal time. The company aims to provide travelers with greater convenience, localized payment options, and access to the best deals on flights, hotels, and more — all tailored to the needs of Pakistani users.

As part of this expansion, Wego is introducing seamless booking in local Currency (PKR), eliminating exchange rate fluctuations and hidden charges. Leveraging its local IATA accreditation, Wego has also partnered with leading Pakistani airlines including AirBlue, AirSial, Fly Jinnah, PIA, and Serene Air. Combined with thousands of global carriers and hotel partners, these collaborations ensure travelers have unmatched access to a wide spectrum of choices, from low-cost options to premium services.

To enhance the booking experience further, Wego’s intuitive platform offers transparent fares, timings, and amenities, helping users make smarter and faster decisions.

Commenting on the expansion, Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego, said Pakistan represents a rapidly expanding travel market, fueled by a youthful and energetic population with a strong appetite for both domestic and international journeys.

Ross Veitch, CEO & Co-founder of Wego said the Wego has operated an R&D center in Lahore for several years, and beyond being a valuable source of developer talent, Pakistan is also becoming an increasingly important market for us.

Over the past year, national and international airlines have resumed suspended routes, added new destinations, and increased overall capacity, strengthening Pakistan’s connectivity with Europe, the Middle East, and domestic tourism hubs. Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot each recorded five new or resumed international connections, while Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, and Skardu also welcomed fresh routes.

