Welfare, Innovation Based Industrialization Yields Results: KP Minister

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

KP Minister for Labour, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that industrialization will yield results only when it is carried out along with labour welfare and innovative management

He expressed these views while addressing at a new enrollment ceremony in FF Steel Head Office at Hayatabad Industrial Estate here on Thursday.

Besides, Chairman FF Steel, Nauman Wazir and CEO FF Steel Zarak Khan Khattak, the authorities of Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials of the FF Steel attended the ceremony.

The provincial minister said that FF Steel is playing vital role in labour welfare and has become a leading company by ensuring 100% compliance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Security Act 2021. The efforts made by FF Steel Management in this regard are highly commendable.

He appreciated FF Steel's new initiatives taken in the field of Industrial relations, expansion of networking and capacity building of workers.

Earlier, Chairman FF Steel Mr. Nauman Wazir and CEO FF Steel Mr. Zarak K. Khattak received the Minister and briefed him about activities and achievements of the company during the period over of three decades under the slogan of Stronger and Safer Pakistan.

Zarak Khattak briefed the Minister about educational and motivational initiatives taken by FF Steel for the labour, students and trainers to further strengthen the steel industry of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

The minister was informed that FF Steel is the fastest growing steel manufacturing organization in Pakistan with two manufacturing plants of one each in Lahore and Peshawar and corporate offices in all provincial capitals of the country.

The company is now diversifying towards exploring copper export business and steel re-bars export to Central Asian States. The company will hold its IPO in January 2022 which will further open its avenues towards diversification in new areas.

Later, the provincial minister distributed Social Security cards among the workers at FF Steel. He commended FF Steel's top management on their determination of adapting best human resource practices and employee centric policies and urged other industries to follow the same model for the betterment in standard of living of workers and labour.

