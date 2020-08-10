UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of Balochistan People Govt's Priority

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Oversight Committee on federal funded Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects of Balochistan on Monday observed that welfare of people and socio-economic development of Balochistan was among top priorities of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Oversight Committee on federal funded Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects of Balochistan on Monday observed that welfare of people and socio-economic development of Balochistan was among top priorities of the government.

The inaugural meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of its convener MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The committee reviewed the progress of federal funded projects of Balochistan and highlighted necessary interventions, and to provide input for future development interventions to uplift Balochistan through PSDP and or innovative financing mode of Public Private Partnership.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehnazeb Khan starred the discussion and said we should follow the simplified and hindrance free strategy for releases of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds during FY 2020-21 to accelerate the pace of utilization of PSDP approved projects.

He said that quarterly reviews of PSDP were held in Planning Commission to assess the financial and physical progress of Balochistan projects.

The DCPC advised that speedy utilization of funds already released along with monthly review of portfolio of Balochistan projects must be ensured.

The Deputy Chairman assured the meeting that federal government would provide all out cooperation to the provincial government to accelerate work on PSDP projects.

Members of the committee MNA Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MNA Salahuddin Ayubi , MNA Mohmmad Aslam Bhotani , Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Federal Secretaries and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

