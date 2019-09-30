Wellbeing of business community our motto: new Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry office-bearers

Wellbeing of the business community, more meaningful role of the Lahore Chamber in policy corridors and ensuring a good business atmosphere, boost in exports and healthy relations between public and private sectors would be top priorities of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) during the year to come

Newly-elected LCCI President Ifran Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad expressed these views, while speaking at Annual General Meeting of Lahore Chamber here on Monday.

Outgoing President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion while former office-bearers, executive committee members and a large number of businessmen atteneded the meeting.

New LCCI office-bearers said that exploration of new markets for Pakistani products and reduction in cost of doing business would also be focused, citing that since government and private sector were vital for each other and both could not run separately, therefore, government must develop policies conducive for business environment and address genuine issues of the business community.

They said that business community was the driving force of economy but it could not play its part for economic wellbeing of the country while carrying huge load of problems.

The LCCI office-bearers said there was an urgent need to reform the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders. They also called to get rid of the double taxation system hampering trade and economic activities in the country.

They said that some areas were needed to be focused particularly to boost the economy of the country, assuring that Lahore Chamber would play a proactive role as a think-tank and give reality-based suggestions to the government.

The LCCI new office-bearers said that Pakistani missions abroad should be tasked to explore new markets and new buyers for Pakistani goods. They were of the view that branding and marketing could help Pakistani products to show their existence in the international market, while regional trade should also be maintained to boost exports.

They also pledged to bridge liaison gap between government and the business community, and called for their relations based on mutual honour so that both make collective efforts for national interests.

The outgoing LCCI office-bearers assured their full cooperation to the new boday. At the end of the AGM, the Election Commissioners announced the formal results.