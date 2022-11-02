West Aims at Destructing Russian Economy, Military Potential - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The current situation is beneficial to the United States that seek to use it to preserve their global leadership, but the main goal of the collective West is the destruction of Russia's economy and military potential, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the current situation is beneficial primarily to the United States.

Washington seeks to use it to preserve global leadership and weaken other countries as much as possible, including its allies in Europe. But the main goal of the destructive efforts of the collective West, of course, is Russia ” the destruction of its economy, military potential, depriving it of the opportunity to pursue an independent foreign policy," Shoigu said at a meeting of the joint board of the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus.