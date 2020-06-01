West Bank poverty may double over pandemic as annexation looms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):Poverty in the occupied West Bank may double as Palestinians are hit by the coronavirus, the World Bank warned Monday, just weeks before Israel aims to kick-start plans to annex parts of the territory.

The United Nations has meanwhile warned that such a move by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government would stifle financial and aid flows to the Palestinians and "most likely trigger conflict".

Israel may start the annexation process as soon as July 1 with the support of US President Donald Trump, who in January published a peace plan that was roundly rejected by the Palestinians.

The UN warned in a report Sunday that, without improved relations between the two sides and if annexation goes ahead, "the achievements of the Palestinian government over the last quarter century will fade.

"The peace and security situation will worsen, and a hardened and more extremist politics on both sides will inevitably result."