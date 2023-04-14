UrduPoint.com

West Blocks Gas Projects In Emerging Nations But Funds Them At Home - Russia WB Official

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 07:29 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank's shareholders from Europe and North America tend to block financing for certain gas and energy projects in developing nations over alleged climate issues, but fund such projects at home, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

According to the official, the World Bank's participation in gas projects has recently been subjected to "a number of restrictive conditions" from Western shareholders, which create serious obstacles to the development of the gas sector in developing countries.

"The Bank's largest shareholders from Europe and North America are blocking funding for such projects, citing climate costs, while keeping silent about their own active financing of the construction of such plants in their countries.

Basically, European consumers take most of the gas and other energy resources from developing countries to meet their own needs, leaving the latter no opportunity to use them to develop the local economy," Marshavin said.

The policy leads to a paradoxical situation in which countries with huge gas reserves cannot get financing for the development of their gas sector and address the problem of access to a cheap and reliable source of electricity, the official explained.

All assessments expressed are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group.

