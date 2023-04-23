West Deliberately Silent About Weapons Sent to Ukraine Ending Up in Black Market - Hersh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Countries in the West are aware of the fact that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine are ending up in illicit markets, but their media are deliberately silent about it, US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh said on Sunday.

"Very early, Poland, Romania, other countries on the border (with Ukraine) were being flooded with the weapons we are shipping for the war to Ukraine. In other words, commanders, I don't know at what level ” often it was not generals, it was colonels and others who were given a shipment of some weapons personally ” resell them or retail them back into the dark market," Hersh told RT.

Months after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, there were concerns about reselling of advanced man-portable air defense missiles the West had sent to Ukraine, the journalist said, adding that US broadcaster CBS had wanted to publish a story about it but was forced to retract it.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.