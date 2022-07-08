West Forcing Oil Exporters to Boost Oil Output, But Market Does Not Tolerate Fuss - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The West is trying to force oil exporting countries to increase production, but the global energy market does not tolerate fuss, the situation cannot be corrected in two days, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We see that the West is trying to force other oil exporting countries to increase their production, but the global energy market is very calm, stable, in fact, it does not tolerate any fuss, the mistakes already made here cannot be corrected in two days," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian government.