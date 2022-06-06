West Long Wanted to Sever Relations With Russia - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The collective West, led by the United States, has long embarked on the path of breaking relations with Russia, starting with obstacles to gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"From a political standpoint, the European Union does not exist without the US. And this collective West, led by the US, has long switched to breaking off relations with Russia. At first, we were not given the opportunity to build gas pipelines to Europe. Who did this? The United States, which forbade, in particular, Germany to build a gas pipeline, saying that Europe should not receive Russian gas," Zakharova said in a Sunday interview on the Italian La7 tv channel.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that another example of the West seeking to sever relations with Russia is visa facilitation talks that have been going on for 20 years.

"It was the EU that practically interrupted these negotiations and facilitated the visa regime for Moldova without explaining anything to us," Zakharova said.