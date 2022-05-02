West 'Punished' Moscow by Stealing $300 Billion - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Over $300 billion, most of which were payments for oil and gas deliveries, were stolen from Russia since energy giant Gazprom had to keep money in its accounts in Western banks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They wanted to 'punish' Russia, so they stole it," Lavrov told the Italian Mediaset broadcaster, explaining that "money was stolen from us (over $300 billion)... most of the amount was received for oil and gas supplies."

Asked about why Russia is halting gas deliveries, which has caused concerns in Italy, Lavrov said that the West could take money away from Russia at any time in the future if the situation were to remain unchanged.

"...'Gazprom' was forced to keep the money on its accounts in Western banks (according to your rules)," Lavrov said, adding that "now we proposed that the deliveries be considered paid for not when Gazprombank gets the Euros or Dollars, but when they are converted into rubles, which can no longer be stolen."