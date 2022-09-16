West Should Contact Kiev For Second Route Of Gas Transit - Putin
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:49 PM
The West should contact Kiev if they want another route for gas deliveries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday
SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The West should contact Kiev if they want another route for gas deliveries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Call Kiev, let them open the second route," Putin told reporters, adding that Gazprom always fulfills its contractual obligations.
The Russian president also said that Europe can always lift sanctions from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if they face issues with lack of gas.