UrduPoint.com

West Should Contact Kiev For Second Route Of Gas Transit - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:49 PM

West Should Contact Kiev for Second Route of Gas Transit - Putin

The West should contact Kiev if they want another route for gas deliveries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The West should contact Kiev if they want another route for gas deliveries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Call Kiev, let them open the second route," Putin told reporters, adding that Gazprom always fulfills its contractual obligations.

The Russian president also said that Europe can always lift sanctions from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if they face issues with lack of gas.

