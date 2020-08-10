UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Steps Up Efforts To Seize Libyan, Venezuelan Oil Amid Pandemic - Russian Official

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

West Steps Up Efforts to Seize Libyan, Venezuelan Oil Amid Pandemic - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The West has been emboldened by the pandemic in its attempts to control oil reserves in Libya and Venezuela, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

"We see this in the case of Libya and Venezuela, whose oil reserves the West is actively trying to seize without even hiding its intentions," Alexander Venediktov said.

The coronavirus outbreak has reignited old regional disputes and created new ones, he opined. The emerging tensions may not be over when the pandemic ends, he added, as global players will likely pursue their interests even more aggressively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Libya Venezuela May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

13 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

13 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

13 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.