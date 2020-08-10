West Steps Up Efforts to Seize Libyan, Venezuelan Oil Amid Pandemic - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The West has been emboldened by the pandemic in its attempts to control oil reserves in Libya and Venezuela, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

"We see this in the case of Libya and Venezuela, whose oil reserves the West is actively trying to seize without even hiding its intentions," Alexander Venediktov said.

The coronavirus outbreak has reignited old regional disputes and created new ones, he opined. The emerging tensions may not be over when the pandemic ends, he added, as global players will likely pursue their interests even more aggressively.