Western Countries Criticized Russia at G20 Meeting Instead of Discussing Economy - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Western countries have criticized Russia instead of discussing economic issues at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"During the discussion, the Western partners avoided to follow the mandate of the Group of Twenty to address the global economy issues, and to reach agreements to find solutions related to sustainable development within the UN, and lost their train of thought once they started to criticize Russia amid the situation in Ukraine," Lavrov told reporters.

The foreign minister went on to say that Russia raised several "hard-hitting questions" before the Western partners, but did not receive any answers.

"They have no answers to these questions, there is only blatant russophobia, which they substitute for the necessity to negotiate key problems in the global economy and finance," he added.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from July 7-8.