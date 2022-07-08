UrduPoint.com

Western Countries Criticized Russia At G20 Meeting Instead Of Discussing Economy - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Western Countries Criticized Russia at G20 Meeting Instead of Discussing Economy - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Western countries have criticized Russia instead of discussing economic issues at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"During the discussion, the Western partners avoided to follow the mandate of the Group of Twenty to address the global economy issues, and to reach agreements to find solutions related to sustainable development within the UN, and lost their train of thought once they started to criticize Russia amid the situation in Ukraine," Lavrov told reporters.

The foreign minister went on to say that Russia raised several "hard-hitting questions" before the Western partners, but did not receive any answers.

"They have no answers to these questions, there is only blatant russophobia, which they substitute for the necessity to negotiate key problems in the global economy and finance," he added.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from July 7-8.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Indonesia July From

Recent Stories

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

11 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

11 hours ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.