UrduPoint.com

Western Officials Blame Disruption Of Oil Supplies Via Black Sea On Turkey - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Western Officials Blame Disruption of Oil Supplies Via Black Sea on Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Turkey is to blame for disrupting crude oil shipments across the Black Sea, unnamed Western officials told the Financial Times in a report published on Thursday, noting that there was no reason to block ship traffic.

According to the officials, the ships, most of which carry oil from Kazakhstan, should be allowed to pass, the report read.

"It appears that all but one of the roughly 20 loaded crude tankers waiting to cross the straits are carrying Kazakh-origin oil. These cargoes would not be subject to the price cap under any scenario, and there should be no change in the status of their insurance from Kazakh shipments in previous weeks or months," an unnamed Western official involved in the price cap told the newspaper.

The official noted that the crude oil supply disruptions were not the result of the price ceiling, but a consequence of Ankara's decisions.

On Wednesday, US Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo during his conversation with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal pointed out that the oil price cap regime did not require additional checks on ships passing through Turkish waters and only applied to oil of Russian origin.

On December 1, Turkey started requiring from oil shippers crossing the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that a traffic jam of oil tankers had formed off the Turkish coast after Western countries launched a price ceiling targeting Russian oil and Turkey demanded the provision of insurance data.

According to the MarineTraffic global maritime navigation service, there are about 30 tankers, mostly Turkish, off the Turkish coast near the strait, five of them Russian.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Oil Traffic Ankara Price Kazakhstan December All From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

1 hour ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

1 hour ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

1 hour ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.