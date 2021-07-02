UrduPoint.com
Western Provocations Aimed At Undermining Belarusian Economy Will Not Work - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:28 PM

Western Provocations Aimed at Undermining Belarusian Economy Will Not Work - Lukashenko

Provocations of the West aimed at undermining the economic stability of Belarus have failed and will fail in the future, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Provocations of the West aimed at undermining the economic stability of Belarus have failed and will fail in the future, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"Provocations designed to undermine the economic stability of the state have not worked and will not work," Lukashenko said in his speech dedicated to the Belarusian independence day, as quoted by the state-run Belta broadcaster.

