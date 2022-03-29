UrduPoint.com

Western Sanctions Have No Impact On Russian Industrial Zone In Egypt - Ambassador

Western sanctions have not had a significant impact on the project of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt, Russian ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko told RIA Novosti on Tuesday

According to the ambassador, the sanctions did not affect the construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt by Rosatom.

"The same applies to the project to create a Russian industrial zone in the economic zone of the Suez Canal ... we proceed from the fact that the creation of Russian production facilities in Egypt will be useful for both sides, including helping to provide Egypt with additional jobs and create new production facilities here," the diplomat said.

He noted that for Russia this is a way to enter the Egyptian market and the markets of other African countries.

An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Egypt on the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area in Egypt was signed on May 23, 2018. It is expected that the zone will be divided into two sections - in the Ain Sokhna area, which is near the entrance to the Suez Canal from the Red Sea, and in the eastern part of Port Said near the Mediterranean coast. Funding for its creation will begin in 2022. Among the possible residents are companies from the leading sectors of the Russian economy: mechanical engineering, chemical industry, metallurgy and pharmaceuticals, the ambassador explained.

