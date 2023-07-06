Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia: Ahsan Bakhtawari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday said that the Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia.

The incident of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden is a very sad and worst act, said a press release issued here.

He said that such events will increase hatred and violence, the sanctity of the Holy Quran is associated with the sentiments of millions of Muslims.

Ahsan said that no Muslim can accept the desecration of symbols of religious sanctity in the name of freedom of expression.

The government should take up this incident at all levels and take effective measures to prevent such incidents by effectively using the platforms of the United Nations and OIC, he said.

President ICCI said that a single individual's right to freedom of expression cannot be greater than the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

The Islamabad Chamber and the business community across the country support today's protest on behalf of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif over this incident.

He said that the incident of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden is very sad.

The Swedish government has condemned the incident and distanced itself from it, which is welcome but not enough, he said.

He said that governments cannot limit themselves to condemnation adding that Muslims around the world are worried about these events.

The entire Western world, including Sweden, needs to address this.

He said that the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in this regard are fully supported by the business community. Pakistan has a place in the Islamic world.

That is why major Islamic countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, need to play a leadership role in such events that have connected the feelings of Muslims around the world.

President ICCI said that due to the efforts of Pakistan, a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council has also been called, while a meeting of the OIC will also be held next week.

He said that Pakistan is an active member of all these international platforms.

Ashan said the government should make efforts to prepare such legislation and international charter on these platforms which can completely prevent such humiliating incidents.

He said that the Western world needs to be convinced that�such incidents hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

The European Union, the United States, and other countries should take such measures at the government level to combat the storm like Islamophobia.